The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Russia Finally Gets Their Tank Parade On The Streets Of Kyiv

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Russia Finally Gets Their Tank Parade On The Streets Of Kyiv

Ukraine also did this back in May, putting the burned-out Russian tanks on display for public viewing. Now there are just a lot more of them. As AFP writes for their video, "In contrast to annual pompous military parades, this year Ukraine is parading destroyed Russian military equipment, in an exhibition for the country's upcoming 31st Independence Day on 24 August." Independence from the former Soviet Union.

Source: TDPELMedia

As Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to sputter, downtown Kyiv has been transformed into a vast open-air exhibition of destroyed and captured Russian tanks.

Locals wandering through the streets of the capital and pausing to observe dozens of military vehicles parked in the middle of the road were captured on camera today and shared on social media.

The striking image of the rusted weapons is a harsh indictment of Russia’s inability to seize Kiev.

It comes as Britain blasted the ‘poor performance' of its military forces this week, while statistics indicate that over 44,000 Kremlin soldiers have been killed and almost 1,800 tanks have been damaged.

The Ministry of Defense’s daily intelligence report stated that Moscow had lost a considerable number of combat tanks because they lacked explosive reactive armour (ERA) technology.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/russia-finally-gets-their-tank-parade

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version