Russia Finally Gets Their Tank Parade On The Streets Of Kyiv

Ukraine also did this back in May, putting the burned-out Russian tanks on display for public viewing. Now there are just a lot more of them. As AFP writes for their video, "In contrast to annual pompous military parades, this year Ukraine is parading destroyed Russian military equipment, in an exhibition for the country's upcoming 31st Independence Day on 24 August." Independence from the former Soviet Union.

As Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to sputter, downtown Kyiv has been transformed into a vast open-air exhibition of destroyed and captured Russian tanks.

Locals wandering through the streets of the capital and pausing to observe dozens of military vehicles parked in the middle of the road were captured on camera today and shared on social media.

The striking image of the rusted weapons is a harsh indictment of Russia’s inability to seize Kiev.

It comes as Britain blasted the ‘poor performance' of its military forces this week, while statistics indicate that over 44,000 Kremlin soldiers have been killed and almost 1,800 tanks have been damaged.

The Ministry of Defense’s daily intelligence report stated that Moscow had lost a considerable number of combat tanks because they lacked explosive reactive armour (ERA) technology.

