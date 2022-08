Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 August 2022

Randy Rainbow sings how the entire country is feeling. Merrick Garland has to have enough to take action against the Trump syndicate already. The whole country will breathe easier knowing that we won't have to drink the covfefe from yeshterday. Besides, Randy is running out of showtunes already!

