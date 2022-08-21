American Artist Creates 'Saint Javelin' In Stained Glass

Articles

Sheila Noseworthy, a stained glass artist based in San Diego, created this stunning work to aid humanitarian work in Ukraine. The popular internet meme of Saint Javelin now immortalized in stained glass. As she wrote on Twitter and Instagram yesterday, "She still needs cleaning, patina, wax and framing but #SaintJavelin has been immortalized in stained glass. I used precious antique A.C Fischer glass that still had the Made in West Germany sticker. I must have been saving it just for her."

The logo was used with permission from the Saint Javelin website.

