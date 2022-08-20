MAGA GOP Candidate Says Teenage Rape Victims Find 'Healing' By Having Baby

Articles

Saturday, 20 August 2022

Many of us out there didn't report rape, and Tudor Dixon is a perfect example of why that happens. She would be in your 14-year-old face telling you it will heal you to give birth to your rapist's baby. No, girl. Just no. If you think Republican men are the worst, get a load of Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor of Michigan. This Trump-endorsed candidate is a whole entire bitch.

Via Newsweek:

She described as "fake" stories that there were no dispensations for women who have, for instance, ectopic pregnancies amid a confusing legal landscape following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade, which had guaranteed a women's federal right to an abortion.

Anchor Roop Raj went there and asked the MAGA candidate whether she would support terminating the pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape victim. And that's a good question considering that there are conservatives who support forcing a 10-year-old to give birth.

Dixon told Raj that she had talked to people (I'm relatively certain that this never happened) who were the children of rape victims and that "the bond that those two people made and the fact that out of that tragedy there was healing through that baby, it's something that we don't think about."

"We assume that that story is someone who was taken from the front yard, then returned," she told the anchor.

