Trump Lackey Patel Planned To Release Classified Documents

Saturday, 20 August 2022

In the August 19th episode of the Countdown with Keith Olbermann podcast, Olbermann discussed how top Trump aide Kash Patel has repeatedly stated, in public, that he planned to take classified documents about “Russiagate,” Trump’s Ukraine impeachment and “major national security matters” that Trump thinks “the American people should see.”

Olbermann based much of his commentary on reporting by Ryan Goodman for Just Security. In his article, Goodman notes that in June, Trump sent a letter to the National Archives designating Patel as representative “for access to Presidential records of my administration.”

Just Security catalogs numerous instances of Patel talking about classified material Trump planned to publicly release, probably because he thought it would bolster his claims of innocence regarding the Mueller investigation, the Ukraine impeachment and who knows what else.

