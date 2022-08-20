Ruben Gallego Laces Down Kari Lake For Supporting An Anti-Semite

Articles

Saturday, 20 August 2022

When Kari Lake endorsed an avowed anti-semite from Oklahoma this week she probably knew she'd be stirring up controversy, and perhaps that was the point. Jerrin Jackson's campaign slogan of "Choose Christ, Not Communism" probably appealed to Christofacists. Jackson also won the endorsement of election fraudster Mark Finchem and the MyPillow guy, Mike Lindell. Not impressed though was Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona and he let her know it, in no uncertain terms. As a result, Kari Lake might think twice before getting into any more Twitter spats with Ruben Gallego.

This week, GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake caused controversy when she endorsed Jarrin Jackson — an Oklahoma legislator who has proclaimed that "the Jews" are evidence that "evil exists" and that "Jews will go to hell." On Friday, a member of Congress demanded to know whether she endorses those views — and she responded with a bizarre attack insinuating he may have associated with a Chinese spy. read more

