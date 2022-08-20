Every Election Official Resigns In Texas County Amid Threats

Articles

Threats directed toward election officials have increased after former President Donald Trump lied and claimed the election was stolen from him. The twice impeached one-term President sustained a massive public narcissistic injury that makes him incapable of admitting defeat. So, Americans have become victims of narcissistic abuse. Yay for us.

And all of this for a mentally ill septuagenarian who wears lifts in his shoes to appear taller. The damage this one man has done is incredible.

Via NPR:

In Texas, a county elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation, as former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election.

"The threats against election officials and my election staff, dangerous misinformation, lack of full-time personnel for the elections office, unpaid compensation, and absurd legislation have completely changed the job I initially accepted," now-former Gillespie County Elections Administrator Anissa Herrera reportedly wrote in her resignation letter, dated Aug. 2, 2022, according to the outlet.

She added: "The life commitment I have given to this job is unsustainable."

