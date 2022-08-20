The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trump Wouldn’t Be First Former World Leader Facing Criminal Charges

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Trump Wouldn’t Be First Former World Leader Facing Criminal Charges Experts say the unsealing of court documents Thursday sharpens the focus on former President Donald Trump as a possible subject of a criminal investigation into his removal and storage of sensitive documents from the White House. As VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, the U.S. has now joined other democratic countries in investigating a former leader. Camera: Celia Mendoza

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/trump-wouldn-t-be-first-former-world-leader-facing-criminal-charges-/6709517.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version