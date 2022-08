Articles

Trump touted that the soon-to-be-former Wyoming congresswoman will be heading into "political oblvion." But that's hardly true. Her focus is on making sure Trump will never be president again.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/20/1118422277/the-3-prongs-of-liz-cheneys-campaign-against-trump-will-they-work