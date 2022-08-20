Open Thread: 'Religious Freedom' Is Neither

Articles

Mrs. Betty Bowers, the nation's greatest Christian, explains that the so-called "Religious Freedom" actually has nothing to do with religion or freedom but is just code for "Christian Nationalism," or to be more accurate, an autocratic theocracy. The right wing would have already achieved their goals if not for those pesky thorns in their side - The Bible and the US Constitution.

Then Bowers took to the bird app to give us one more time saving tip:

To save time, I call Nationalist Christians "Nat C's" — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 15, 2022

Open thread below...

