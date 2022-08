Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 20:45 Hits: 12

A judge today told the Justice Department it must provide a redacted version of the affidavit behind the search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence by next Thursday, Aug. 25.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/18/1118271882/the-government-must-provide-a-redacted-affidavit-justifying-the-mar-a-lago-searc