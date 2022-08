Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 11:16 Hits: 7

A judge says he's leaning toward making more information public about the FBI search of former President Trump's home in Florida. The DOJ has one week to provide a redacted copy of the affidavit.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/19/1118365532/federal-judge-creates-a-path-for-releasing-redacted-affidavit-from-mar-a-lago-se