Cheney Has The Receipts After Opponent Claims She Didn't Call To Concede

For some reason, Harriet Hageman made the dubious claim on Sean Hannity's Fox News show that her Wyoming GOP opponent didn't concede the race, so the Cheney campaign provided the receipts. Republicans have a penchant for lying.

"I haven't had any other contact with Liz Cheney. She made the one effort, and all she said was, 'Hello, Harriet.' And then that was the end of it," Hageman said, according to Politico. Hannity then tried to clarify whether she was alleging that Cheney had "just said 'Hello, Harriet' and then hung up," so Hageman reiterated: "That was the end of the call, yes."

However, in a recording obtained by Politico, Cheney can be heard saying, "It is about 8:13 on Tuesday the 16th, I'm calling to concede the election and congratulate you on the win. Thanks."

The receipts:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/cheney-has-receipts-after-opponent-claims

