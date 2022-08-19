Ex-Trump Attorney: Trump Will Be Indicted, But He Can Run For Office From Prison

Articles

This seems to be a weird flex, but former Donald Trump campaign attorney Joe diGenova assured us on Newsmax that the ex-president can run for office from prison. Greg Kelley and diGenova were talking about Rudy Giuliani's Georgia court appearance, which the former Trump attorney labeled as a "continuation of the show trials being conducted by the Democrats in Congress" even though there are two Republicans on the Jan. 6th committee. And the Georgia investigation is not from the J6 panel, although I'm sure they will be watching how it unfolds. It really is difficult trying to keep up with all of their crimes.

Kelly suggested that the prosecutors at the Justice Department are "corrupt" for doing their jobs after Trump withheld sensitive documents.

Of course, diGenova claimed that the legal search warrant executed on Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, was politically motivated and will "live in infamy."

The subject of a possible indictment came up.

"Well, I just — sad to say, Merrick Garland is now crazy," diGenova insisted. "He is going to indict Donald Trump. They are going to figure out some charge because they want to harm him, to ruin him, to basically cut him off at the knees so he can't run for President."

"This is one of the most abusive attorney generals in history," he continued. "This process is arrogant, abusive, an affront to the Constitution. They are going to indict Donald Trump. Merrick Garland has lost his senses."

