Tory Hopeful Claims His Favorite McDonald's Meal Is A Breakfast Wrap

In one of those god-awful cringey breakfast television interviews, Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak claimed this morning that he likes nothing more than going to McDonald's with his daughter and having a breakfast wrap. One slight problem with that though, it hasn't been on McDonald's menu in the UK since March 2020.

The question was asked, I guess, because yesterday Sunak did one of those photo-ops that politicians often do to pretend that they're normal people by going to McDonald's. It was later pointed out that he'd just been pretending to use his debit card, his meal already paid for.

Sunak's ordeal of slumming it with the common folk looks to be coming to end soon, however. A new poll out this morning has him down by 32 pts against Liz Truss.

Source: Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak risked being mocked today after claiming to always purchase a McDonald's breakfast wrap when out with his eldest daughter - despite the item having not been on sale since March 2020. The Tory leadership hopeful was accused of a faux pas during a TV interview, when he was quizzed about what he ordered when he recently visited a McDonald's restaurant.

