Open Thread: It Wasn't Just Liz Cheney Who Lost On Tuesday

The fact that Liz Cheney lost her primary on Tuesday was a foregone conclusion. But as the Liberal Redneck points out, with the loss of Cheney, the GOP took its final breath. Normally, that would be something to celebrate for a long, long time. Unfortunately, that's not the case because what's coming in its place, the GQP Trump cult is far more frightening and repulsive.

Open thread below...

