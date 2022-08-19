Tucker Carlson: Mike Pence Was A Concubine For Trump For Four Years

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 11:07 Hits: 6

Tucker Carlson joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News and participated in a hate feast against Trump's former Vice president and described Mike Pence in let's say very unflattering terms.

"Seems like a nice guy but he spent four years getting bossed around by Donald Trump like a concubine," Carlson said.

Ouch.

Since Mike Pence refused to cooperate with Trump's illegal coup against the election of Joe Biden, the former VP was targeted for a hanging during the insurrection by the traitors attaining the Capitol and continually gets bashed by the extreme-right, including Fox News.

Pence was the bridge into the radical evangelical movement, which is why he was brought on by the Trump campaign.

Pence was in New Hampshire and said he'd consider testifying to the January 6 Select Committee and that just didn't fly for Trump acolytes like Tuckems.

Pence has been mocked by many critics after the insurrection by still trying to have it both ways.

On one hand he explains why he didn't sign up for the coup to defend the Constitutions and on the other hand he still defends Trump at times.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/tucker-carlson-mike-pence-was-concubine