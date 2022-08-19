Report: Aides Suggest Trump Family Member Is FBI Snitch

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 11:47 Hits: 7

An Insider headline reads, “Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says.”

The article is based on reporting by Hugo Lowell, of The Guardian, about the Justice Department's argument against unsealing the affidavit underlying the request for the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. The DOJ said that disclosure would “likely chill future cooperation by witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations."

That "rattled close advisers once more on Monday, further deepening distrust inside his inner political circle," Lowell wrote.

“According to multiple sources close to Trump,” Lowell said, suspicions have fallen on and fallen away from Trump’s longtime body-man, Nicholas Luna; former Trump White House Oval Office operations chief Molly Michael; and Mar-a-Lago staff.

Those “multiple sources” shifted their suspicions to the Trump family:

But towards the weekend, and following the revelation that the FBI removed a leather-bound box from the property and already knew the location of Trump’s safe, scrutiny shifted once more to anyone else who had not yet been suspected – including members of Trump’s family, the sources said. read more

