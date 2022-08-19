RFK Jr.'s Anti-Vaxx Group Booted Off Instagram, Facebook

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 11:47 Hits: 6

Instagram and Facebook suspended RFK Jr.'s Children’s Health Defense this week after the anti-vaccine group repeatedly violated rules prohibiting misinformation about COVID-19. They were gearing up to go after routine vaccinations, including polio. Via the Associated Press:

A nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense is one of the most influential anti-vaccine organizations active on social media, where it has spread misleading claims about vaccines and other public health measures designed to control the pandemic.

In a statement, Kennedy compared Facebook’s actions to government censorship, even though Facebook is a private company that can set and enforce its own rules about misinformation.

“Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government’s crusade to silence all criticism of draconian government policies,” Kennedy said.