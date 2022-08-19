Must Watch! Martin Short Takes Down Trump Family On Jimmy Fallon

Articles

I swear, comedy will save us.

Martin Short was so funny on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday, I could almost forgive Fallon for the Trump hair muss. Almost.

Anyway that's not Martin Short's fault. And Martin Short came armed with some heavy hitting jokes at the expense of our current politics. Here's a sampling:

Martin Short claiming he's a member at Mar a Lago?

SHORT: “I don’t like Trump’s politics, but I love his omelet station.”

FALLON: “That makes sense.”

SHORT: “It’s so beautiful and it’s so great because you can just — if you’re a member, you can just read as many classified documents as you want.”

Short then "recalled" the times he babysat for the Trump kids. But it was a problem to play Monopoly with them: “their version of the winner is the first person to yell ‘bankruptcy!’”

Short is up for an Emmy for his hilarious performance as one of the "Only Murders in the Building" trio along with Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. In reply to Jimmy Fallon's compliments on the show and nomination, Short said “Thank you, and I’m just letting you know I’m making it red-carpet official with Liz Cheney when I go there.”

But he's competing for the Emmy with his co-star Steve Martin! Never mind. If Steve Martin wins, Martin Short says he’ll just “send Will Smith up to slap him.”

Watch the rest, it's well worth the click.

