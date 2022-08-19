Louie 'Terrorist Babies' Gohmert Leaving Congress

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 15:34 Hits: 5

Rep Louis Gohmert, the off-the-wall former judge and Congressman from Texas, is leaving the House of Representatives after a failed attempt to become the state's attorney general.

The only thing the East Texas Congressman will be remembered for is spreading unfounded and malicious lies and conspiracy theories.

Being from a solid red district in East Texas has allowed him to stay in Congress since 2005.

In 2009, Gohmert joined 11 Republicans to troll President Obama by sponsoring a "birther bill" which required presidential candidates to produce their birth certificates.

And that just got him going. (Check out our archives on this miscreant.)

In 2010, he despicably discussed the border and made these horrific and unfounded claims.

"Terrorist cells overseas, who had figured out how to game out our system and it appeared they would have young women who became pregnant, would get them into the United States to have a baby. They wouldn't even have to pay anything for the baby. And then they would be taken back to be raised and coddled as future terrorists," he said on the floor of the House..

"In twenty or thirty years, they could be sent in to destroy our way of life," he said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/louie-terrorist-babies-gohmert-leaving