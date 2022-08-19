Trump Legal Adviser Unleashes Mother Of All Conspiracy Theories About FBI Search

Articles

The Fulton County, Georgia district attorney, Fani Willis, described Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis as "an attorney for the Trump Campaign's legal efforts seeking to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere." So, you would think she would get out of the conspiracy business, but you'd be wrong. She's in big girl trouble, but Trumpers don't know when to stop digging when they're in a hole.

She's not very bright, and she'll always be known as the woman former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani farted on, not once but twice. Then she came down with COVID-19. Rudy may have given Jenna Covid by farting on her. I know I'm going off on a tangent again. I'll stop now. At my age, I shouldn't be laughing at farts anyway. (giggle)

Unfortunately, that's not the weirdest thing about Jenna. On Newsmax Thursday, with the host nodding in agreement, Jenna Ellis launched the mother of all conspiracy theories about the search warrant that was executed at former President Donald Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

It was as if Jenna took a Scrabble set, threw all the letters onto a wall in an angry outburst, and used those letters as a script for her Newsmax interview.

She told the nodding Newsmax host that because CNN wasn't there when the warrant was executed, it proves that the FBI planned to keep the search a secret so the public would never know it even happened.

However.

