Europe Brutally Mocks UK For Allowing British Rail To Fund Their Rail Systems

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 16:14 Hits: 7

This video was first released in 2017 but re-released by transportation workers on strike to savagely lampoon the privatization efforts of the Tory government which allows foreign governments in Europe to buy their railways, which in turn subsidizes and makes rail travel in Europe cheaper.

Source: Mirror

The British rail system has been mocked by Europeans appearing in an advert pushing for the network to be made public.

In the viral video produced by the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) - whose members are striking across the UK today - the franchised structure of the UK's rail network is mercilessly ridiculed.

In the clip representatives of "the people" of France, Netherlands and Germany "thank the British people" allowing their "publicly owned rail networks" to "buy up your rail network".

In one brutal moment the cast explain: "So when you buy a ticket on Thameslink, Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Chiltern Railways, Merseyside Rail, Scotrail, Greater Anglia, London Midland, DLR, Northern Rail, London Overground, Cross Country, Southern and South Eastern, the profits go to making our railways cheaper."