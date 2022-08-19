Here Comes The Secret Memo Bill Barr Used To Undercut Mueller

Articles

Friday, 19 August 2022

Former President Donald Trump's narrative about the Russia investigation is to call it a hoax. We can also thank former Attorney General Bill Barr for distorting the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller during his investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

We've never seen the full report, and the Trump administration was far from transparent. Since the twice impeached one-term President is now under investigation for espionage after he withheld highly sensitive documents that didn't belong to his stupid ass, this would be a perfect time to see the entire Mueller report.

Because he doesn't get to call it a hoax if we haven't been allowed to see all of it, so now, the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is going to make public the secret memo Barr used to undercut the Mueller Report to claim that it was insufficient to find Trump obstructed justice.

BREAKING: We won! We're going to get the secret memo Barr used to undercut the Mueller Report and claim it was insufficient to find Trump obstructed justice. And we're going to make it public. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 19, 2022 read more

