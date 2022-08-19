Rudy: Trump Only Wanted To Keep Those Top Secret Docs Safe!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 August 2022 16:35 Hits: 8

Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax Thursday evening that Trump was only preserving the documents (top secret?) he refused to return to the federal government and made sure they were in a safe place, that being the basement of Mar-A-Lago.

Giuliani was asked by Rob Schmidt how he felt about "the weaponization of the FBI," even though what they did was perfectly legal.

Giuliani, as usual, made believe every single immoral and criminal act perpetrated by the Trump administration was an attempt to take him out by the deep state led by Hillary Clinton.

"They finished off with the insurrection that never happened," Giuliani said.

Maybe he could ask the family members of the five dead officers who tried to defend the Capitol from the MAGA marauders if they believe an insurrection took place on January 6.

"And now they want to make [Trump] responsible for having taken classified documents and preserve them," Giuliani exclaimed.

Huh? Steal is the correct word, Rudy.

"Really, if you look at the Espionage Act, it's not really about taking the documents. It's about destroying or hiding them or giving him to the enemy right about taking them and putting them in a place that's roughly as safe as they were in in the first place," he said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/giuliani-trump-only-wanted-keep-those-top