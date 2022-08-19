Charlie Kirk Wants GOP State AG's To 'Raid' Liberal Groups

Articles

Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk told "Christian" nationalist Eric Metaxas, that Republican State Attorney's should retaliate for the FBI search on Trump's Florida resident by raiding liberal groups without probable cause.

Fascism at its finest. Kirk said Republican lawmakers should raid Planned Parenthood and other groups he considered to be left-wing, calling them criminal groups.

Kirk's group is supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' recent countrywide promotion tour to support the most extreme wackos this country has seen running for office.

These are the people DeSantis is in bed with.

Anger, resentment, fearmongering, election deniers, and conspiracy theories are at the core of the MAGA cult.

"Raids must be met with raids,” Kirk said.

“State attorney generals that are Republican have to authorize raids against Soros groups, BLM, Planned Parenthood, the alphabet mafia, groomers, the chemical castration of children now!" he stated

