Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 10:00 Hits: 6

Many of the states that are moving to ban abortion tend to have less access to health care, worse maternal and infant health care outcomes and weaker social supports for children and families.

(Image credit: LA Johnson and Nick Underwood/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/18/1111344810/abortion-ban-states-social-safety-net-health-outcomes