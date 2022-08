Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 11:20 Hits: 4

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to ex-federal prosecutor Elie Honig about cases against Trump and his allies — including a court hearing that will consider unsealing the affidavit in the Mar-a-Lago search.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/08/18/1118094316/whats-at-stake-for-trump-in-multiple-court-cases-that-are-unfolding-this-week