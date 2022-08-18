SC Rep Haunted By The Results Of Abortion Bill He Voted For

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 11:42 Hits: 5

South Carolina State Rep. Neal Collins told the state’s House Judiciary Committee that he’d lost sleep after learning about the case of a 19-year-old woman whose water broke at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Via the Daily Beast:

He said that because the fetus had a heartbeat, lawyers advised doctors that they could not remove the fetus, despite that being the recommended medical course of action. The young woman was discharged from hospital.

“First, she’s going to pass this fetus in the toilet,” Collins said. “She’s going to have to deal with that on her own.” He added that a doctor told him that there was a “greater than 50 percent chance that she’s going to lose her uterus” and “there’s a 10 percent chance that she will develop sepsis and herself die.”

“That weighs on me,” Collins added. “I voted for that bill. These are affecting people.”