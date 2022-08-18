'Let's Talk Crudités': Oz Asked On Newsmax If He's 'Relatable'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 12:38 Hits: 6

Dr. Oz insists he's relatable to 'everyday people,' which I assume is code that 1%ers like himself understand to mean morons because you'd have to be one to believe he's anything other than a phony.

Source: Daily Beast

“Let’s talk crudités, if we can,” the Newsmax host said, perhaps ominously. “As you know, this video went viral. You were at Wegmans going through the veggie aisle, essentially hitting on inflation and how things cost more; putting together a plate of crudité would cost you more than 20 bucks. You said that you were at Wegners—this is a very popular local grocery in this region called Wegmans.” Kraisman asked a question “Your response to this?” before continuing to pile on: “And not only the video that is making its round, Fetterman is campaigning off of it. He has raised quite a bit of money off of that video. But it does get to the factor: Is Dr. Oz relatable to the everyday, hardworking American there in Pennsylvania?”

After some blather from Oz about how he saves lives and invents things, while Fetterman just sits on his ass, Oz then said he used 'crudités" for comedic effect in the video. Undeterred, Kraisman went back and asked his question again.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/lets-talk-crudit-s-oz-asked-newsmax-if-hes