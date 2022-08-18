Doug Mastriano's 'Prophet' Says Pelosi Drinks Children's Blood

Articles

Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano is campaigning with whack job Julie Green, a “prophet” who claims God will execute political figures “for their planned pandemic, shortages, inflation, mandates and for stealing an election.”

As you probably already guessed, Julie's very big on Q conspiracy theories: Nancy Pelosi is a witch who drinks children's blood, the government uses human sacrifices to stay in power, and Joe Biden is being played by an actor because he's actually dead.

Etc.

Green is the head of Julie Green Ministries and is a classic grifter. She posts her nonsense on Rumble, asking for donations. I didn't know there was a pro-Trump prophet movement that predicts glory and good fortune for the Orange One, so there you go. They're not big on accuracy, it seems.

Via Media Matters:

Green’s prophecies are badly performed pro-Trump fantasies in which God has “chosen” Trump to be his “Moses” to “deliver the people out of the hands of these nowaday pharaohs.” In this telling, the “majority” of states will decertify their 2020 election results, Trump will “take back his rightful place of power,” and God will send his “Angel of Death” to take the lives of people who stole the 2020 election, among other alleged misdeeds. read more

