Another Russian HQ Wiped Out Because Of Social Media Miscue

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 12:42 Hits: 6

Russians posted photos of their headquarters in Donbas to social media but forgot to turn off the geotagging function, giving Ukraine their precise location. I would imagine it's relatively easy to wipe out a Russian headquarters when you know they're at location: 48.894408, 38.461802

According to reports, Ukraine killed around 100 Russians, including commanders of the 2nd Army and 20 FSB officers

Source: Daily Mail

Russia has lost yet another command post to a Ukrainian rocket strike after a headquarters in Donbas was blown up Thursday, officials have claimed. Video from the occupied city of Lysychansk uploaded to Telegram and taken by Chechen special forces appeared to capture the moment the rockets struck on Wednesday afternoon, sending plumes of smoke into the air. More footage then documented the aftermath, with a Russian flag shown fluttering limply over a courtyard strewn with rubble as men in military fatigues milled about. Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor, said Ukraine had struck the base - which had been set up inside the old headquarters of Kyiv's security services - and killed around 100 Russians, including commanders of the 2nd Army and 20 FSB officers. It comes just two days after the Ukrainian headquarters of the notorious Wagner mercenary group was blown up after a Russian propagandist accidentally gave away its location in a photograph. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/another-russian-hq-wiped-out-because