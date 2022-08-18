Trump Attorney Wants DOJ To Release All The Witnesses For FBI Search Warrant

Articles

Thursday, 18 August 2022

Trump wants the DOJ to release all the names of all the witnesses that gave information to the DOJ which led up to an FBI search his his Florida residence at MAL.

"[Trump's] position -- is to ask them to uncover everything so that we can see what's going on," attorney Alina Habba said.

"I understand the witness protection issue," she said. "But at the same time these witnesses are not going to be concealed for very long, that's just not the nature of the DOJ, FBI and unfortunately our country," she said.

"There's always leaks...there's leaks when there shouldn't be, so I think it's in the best interests so the country can get comfortable to see what the basis was, especially from somebody who was cooperating," Habba said.

It appears that Trump's attorney is asking for some MAGA FBI agent to leak all the names of those who gave testimony that led up to the FBI search.

This would unleash horrific threats of violence against any witness -- which these protections provide.

This is egregiously idiotic even for a Trump attorney.

Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, says Trump wants the Department of Justice to release the names of the witnesses who helped secure the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/trump-attorney-witnesses