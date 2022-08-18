Trump CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Will Testify For NY Against Trump Org

Articles

Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022

Donald Trump's long time employee and trusted executive, Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg pled guilty to 15 felonies and admitted to conspiring with Trump to commit fraud. In return for a 5-month sentence, he told a judge Thursday morning he will testify against Trump's company over tax schemes.

As part of the plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the executive, Allen H. Weisselberg, is required to testify at the company’s trial if prosecutors choose to call on him, and to admit his role in conspiring with Mr. Trump’s company to carry out the tax scheme. That testimony could tilt the scales against the company, the Trump Organization, as it prepares for an October trial related to the same accusations.

Weisselberg has refused to testify directly against Trump in his criminal case, but as long as he's truthful about his dealings with the Trump Organization, he will only be sentenced to five months out of a possible 15-year sentence. He may be freed in 100 days, but where does he get to serve out his sentence? Rikers Island.

Couldn't happen to a nicer criminal.

