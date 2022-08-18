Alex Jones Dumps Trump

Articles

Extreme conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told his audience of fools that he is dumping Trump for good and supporting the governor of Florida instead. Jones just lost a big Sandy Hook suit for his egregious lies about the school massacre being a false flag operation — the first of several lawsuits he's facing.

"Pigheadedly supported [Trump] a few years ago even though I disagreed with his warp speed..." Jones says he's supporting Ron DeSantis because "I can look in his eyes..."

Jones is the type of creep DeSantis has been playing to in Florida since COVID came to our shores. "Owning the libs" and appearing on Fox News is all DeSantis does for the people of Florida. Well, that, and singling out companies like Disney who refuse to bow down to his extremist agenda. That, and painting school teachers as groomers, banning text books, attacking the entire LGBTQAI community, refusing to adhere to CDC guidelines during the pandemic, you get the picture.

Jones has previously been critical of Trump in the past, but now the marriage is definitely over.

DeSantis and Jones were made for each other.

Trump has lost Alex Jones. He announces today he is off the Trump train: “I am supporting Desantis .. I can look into his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity.” pic.twitter.com/wvpKq2PjQR read more

