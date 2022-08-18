Why Didn't Secret Service Take J6 Threats To Pence And Pelosi Seriously?

Articles

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington obtained Secret Service emails showing that on January 4, 2021, the agency was aware of a violent threat to Speaker Nancy Pelosi but did not pass it along until late on the day of the insurrection, long after the Capitol had been attacked.

From CREW:

On January 4, Secret Service agents discovered a Parler account, which we’ve chosen not to name, posting a series of violent threats towards lawmakers. Other profiles with the same name appeared on Twitter, MeWe, Bitchute, Youtube and Facebook. On December 31, the account posted, “January 6 starts #1776 all over again…Fight for EVERYTHING” and listed “Enemies,” including Pelosi. At 5:55 pm on January 6, after hours of defending the United States Capitol from a violent mob, the United States Capitol Police received the post along with a message from the Secret Service: “Good afternoon, The US Secret Service is passing notification to the US Capitol Police regarding discovery of a social media threat directed toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

I’m sure there are threats like this made against Pelosi all the time. Obviously, the Secret Service thought this one was serious enough to pass along to the Capitol Police. But why did the agency wait so long?

