Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 21:10 Hits: 2

China's ambassador to Washington says the U.S. is provoking China on the Taiwan question with congressional visits. The U.S. military says it's worried about Chinese military exercises around Taiwan.

