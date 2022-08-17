Trump Calls For The J6 Committee To Dissolve Over Cheney's Loss

Articles

As expected, because this Country is a hot mess politically, Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney lost her primary election and conceded to Harriet Hageman. It's worth noting that former President Donald Trump has never conceded the race he lost 652 days ago to Joe Biden.

While Cheney acknowledged that the election was over, she said "now the real work begins," noting that the fight against Trump's criminality will continue.

Cheney's loss was expected. It is Wyoming we're talking about here, after all. It would be like feigning surprise that a progressive Democratic candidate lost in Mississippi. Same difference.

Naturally, Lumpy took the news differently.

Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!

Wait, he's not done.

