Math Is Hard: Dr. Oz Falsely Claims He Only Owns Two Houses

If someone asks you how many homes you own, you could answer that question without skipping a beat. There is no need to lie, right? Unless you're fancy pants crudités eater, Dr. Mehmet Oz. A Democratic campaign operative asked Oz that simple question at a campaign stop last weekend at the Carbon County Fair in Palmerton, Pennsylvania. Somehow, Oz got the answer wrong, The Daily Beastreports.
"Legitimately, I own two houses," Oz said. "But one of them we're building on, the other ones I rent."
Sigh. Fact check: Wrong, wrong, wrong again. 2 =/= 10.
Via The Daily Beast:
a 7,000-square-foot country house in Pennsylvania
a condo in New Jersey
a piece of residential real estate in Sariyer, Turkey
another piece of residential real estate in Sariyer, Turkey
a Manhattan condo
another Manhattan condo
an oceanside mansion in Palm Beach, Florida
a cattle farm in Okeechobee, Florida
and a piece of residential property in Konya, Turkey, which appears to be used as a student dormitory
Oz's wife is worth a fortune, and she also owns a mansion in Maine with her family and a pool house next to her husband's New Jersey mansion.
