Math Is Hard: Dr. Oz Falsely Claims He Only Owns Two Houses

Math Is Hard: Dr. Oz Falsely Claims He Only Owns Two Houses

If someone asks you how many homes you own, you could answer that question without skipping a beat. There is no need to lie, right? Unless you're fancy pants crudités eater, Dr. Mehmet Oz. A Democratic campaign operative asked Oz that simple question at a campaign stop last weekend at the Carbon County Fair in Palmerton, Pennsylvania. Somehow, Oz got the answer wrong, The Daily Beastreports.

"Legitimately, I own two houses," Oz said. "But one of them we're building on, the other ones I rent."

Sigh. Fact check: Wrong, wrong, wrong again. 2 =/= 10.

Via The Daily Beast:

a 7,000-square-foot country house in Pennsylvania

a condo in New Jersey

a piece of residential real estate in Sariyer, Turkey

another piece of residential real estate in Sariyer, Turkey

a Manhattan condo

another Manhattan condo

an oceanside mansion in Palm Beach, Florida

a cattle farm in Okeechobee, Florida

and a piece of residential property in Konya, Turkey, which appears to be used as a student dormitory

Oz's wife is worth a fortune, and she also owns a mansion in Maine with her family and a pool house next to her husband's New Jersey mansion.

