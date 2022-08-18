Madison Cawthorn Spent Campaign Money In Smoke Shop

Articles

Thursday, 18 August 2022

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) reportedly spent more money than he had in his campaign coffers and is now facing $17,000 in fines from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The Asheville Citizen-Timesreported that the FEC could levy a fine of $17,141 on Cawthorn because he filed his campaign finance report a month late. The paper based its conclusion on a fine calculator on the FEC website. A vote from FEC commissioners would determine the actual fine.

"Cawthorn's paperwork showed a campaign that through June 30 spent more than it brought in, despite a $207,858 donation from the personal funds of the 27-year-old first-term Henderson County congressman," the paper noted. "Among places donors' money was used was $1,812 spent at a tobacco shop."

In an Instagram video posted in July, Cawthorn displayed what he said was his favorite cigar, selling for about $150 a box.

Another $248,098 was returned to contributors because it was intended to be used for the general election campaign, the Citizen-Times said.

FEC spokesperson Christian Hilland speculated about why Cawthorn filed the report nearly a month late.

"Major party candidates tend to have more money, and they're able to afford a compliance person or a law firm to handle their reports," Hilland explained.

The FEC is expected to examine whether Cawthorn returned all the funds earmarked for the general election.

