Prosecuting Law-Breaking Leaders Is Messy. So What?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 01:00 Hits: 3

Above: General Merrick Garland addresses the FBI’s recent search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where classified information was reportedly seized.

Victor Menaldo, University of Washington; James D. Long, University of Washington, and Morgan Wack, University of Washington

Criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his allies could result from at least one of multiple investigations.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/prosecuting-law-breaking-leaders-messy-so