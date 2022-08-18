The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Open Thread: Do You Know What Responsibility Means?

Ms Frazzled is a TikToking kindergarten teacher who makes short videos of her "talking" to politicians. She has the most appropriate approach for talking to TFG based on his emotional/maturity level. I have watched this dozens of times and it still hasn't failed in cracking me up.

And as a bonus, Ms Frazzled happened to catch TFG having "big feelings" in relations to the FBI serving the search warrant:

[embed eid="51733" /]

Open thread below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/do-you-know-what-responsibility-means

