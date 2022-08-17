Mississippi GOP: Return Money To DC Instead Of Helping Renters

Articles

Tate Reeves, Mississippi's Republican governor, faced intense criticism Monday as the poorest U.S. state ended participation in a federal rent assistance program that helped shield tens of thousands of people facing eviction during the economic upheaval of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Invoking former U.S. President Ronald Reagan—whose administration eviscerated the social safety net and turbocharged economic inequality—Reeves tweeted that "today in Mississippi, we are ending RAMP, a federal program that incentivizes people not to work by using taxpayer dollars to pay for up to 15 months of free rent and utilities."

Reeves was referring to the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, which was funded via Covid-19 economic bills passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021.

Rivers Orman, a spokesperson for Mississippi Home Corporation—which runs RAMP—toldNBC News that RAMP has "served over 36,000 households" and has "distributed over $200 million in funding to help those who were most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic."

State data show that Mississippi was still processing nearly 17,000 RAMP applications as of July 31. Monday was the last day for residents to submit an application.

