Navarro Calls Kushner ‘Clown Prince Of Pennsylvania Ave.’

In a scathing post on American Greatness, Trump adviser Peter Navarro fingers “Clown Prince of Pennsylvania Avenue” Jared Kushner as “the man most responsible for the loss of the Trump White House.”

Trumper Navarro is hardly the kind of guy I listen to without a shaker full of salt. Especially since he calls Trump’s 2016 campaign a “beautifully orchestrated Steve Bannon masterpiece.” But the point here is how MAGA world is eating its own. So, when Navarro describes Kushner as the de facto campaign manager of the 2020 “Hindenburg,” who should be played by Jim Carrey in the next “Dumb and Dumber” movie, I’m ready to grab the popcorn.

“[T]here was simply no other explanation than nepotism to account for how this decidedly unqualified Clown Prince wound up sitting as a modern-day Rasputin at the right hand of Trump,” Navarro wrote. Considering that Kushner hasbungled almost everything he touches, much like his father-in-law, I do not dispute Navarro’s conclusion.

