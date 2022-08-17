Laura Ingraham Says Maybe It's Time To Turn The Page On Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, a vocal Trump ally, suggests voters might reject a 2024 comeback from Donald Trump:

“The country ... may believe that, ‘Well, maybe it’s time to turn the page if we can get someone who has all of Trump’s policies who’s not Trump.’” pic.twitter.com/vceDd7DVtc

— The Recount (@therecount) August 15, 2022

