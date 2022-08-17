The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Laura Ingraham Says Maybe It's Time To Turn The Page On Trump

Via Rolling Stone, Fox TV fluffer and Trump's Lady of the Chamber Pot Laura Ingraham believes voters might feel it’s time to “turn the page” on the former president:

In a Monday appearance on the Truth with Lisa Boothe podcast, Ingraham discussed the potential response to a third presidential bid by Trump, and warned that the country was “exhausted” by the “constant battle” Trump represents.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/laura-ingraham-says-maybe-its-time-turn

