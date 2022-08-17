Laura Ingraham Says Maybe It's Time To Turn The Page On Trump

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
Via Rolling Stone, Fox TV fluffer and Trump's Lady of the Chamber Pot Laura Ingraham believes voters might feel it’s time to “turn the page” on the former president:
In a Monday appearance on the Truth with Lisa Boothe podcast, Ingraham discussed the potential response to a third presidential bid by Trump, and warned that the country was “exhausted” by the “constant battle” Trump represents.
