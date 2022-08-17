Liz Cheney Is Only Sane Compared To The Rest Of The GOP

Articles

The canonization of LIz Cheney has begun in the wake of her resounding defeat in last night's Wyoming Republican primary.

Talking heads were babbling today about why she should run for president. The Washington Post ran an editorial this morning about how the country needs more Liz Cheneys.

Do we? Really?

This wasn't the first presidential election she refused to say was stolen. I mean, when a presidential election was actually stolen (one that put her dad in office as vice president via the Supreme Court), she didn't say a peep. So she has practice standing up to election deniers!

But that's a cheap shot, I guess.

Liz Cheney is doing a very good job on the House Jan. 6th committee. Good for her! Her sense of reality is such that she can't rationalize all the cover stories about antifa and patriotic tourists. I'll give her credit for that.

But in 2013, when she ran for the Republican nomination for Senate in Wyoming, she talked about what she would do if elected: "We have to not be afraid of being called obstructionists," she said. "Obstructing President Obama's policies and his agenda isn't actually obstruction, it's patriotism."

