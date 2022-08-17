Jared Kushner's Stupid 512-Page 'Book' Already On Remainder

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Jared Kushner has a book out!

And it's between 492 and 512 pages long, depending on whether you trust The New York Times or Amazon for page length.

Also, he didn't write it, a Trumpian speechwriter did, and I hope Brittany Baldwin got paid upfront.

The New York Times review is worth reading, just to illustrate how empty a book of this length can be. Really, it's precisely the kind of "achievement" you would expect from Jared.

You finish “Breaking History” [oh no you didn't - eds.] wondering: Who is this book for? There’s not enough red meat for the MAGA crowd, and Kushner has never appealed to them anyway. Political wonks will be interested — maybe, to a limited degree — but this material is more thoroughly and reliably covered elsewhere. He’s a pair of dimples without a demographic. What a queasy-making book to have in your hands. Once someone has happily worked alongside one of the most flagrant and systematic and powerful liars in this country’s history, how can anyone be expected to believe a word they say?

I also gotta wonder if Jared had to pay Broadside Books,

the conservative imprint of Harper Collins,

which is owned by News Corporation,

which is owned by Rupert Murdoch,

to publish his book.

Did he get an advance?

