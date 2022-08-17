'It's Not Theirs, It's Mine': Trump Told Advisers Classified Docs Belonged To Him

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 16:00

According to a piece published by the New York Times, two former White House lawyers were interviewed by the FBI in connection with the boxes of classified documents stored at Donald Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, after he left office.

Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin explained to investigators what they went through to recover the sensitive documents from the twice-impeached, one-term president so they could be returned.

Philbin tried to help the National Archives retrieve the material, two of the people familiar with the discussions said. But the former president repeatedly resisted entreaties from his advisers.

"It's not theirs, it's mine," several advisers said Trump told them at the time.

The former president returned 15 boxes of material to the National Archives in January, but the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May for documents that were still at his residence. On June 3, counterintelligence officials with the Justice Department's national security division went to Mar-a-Lago to collect remaining documents with classified markings. read more

