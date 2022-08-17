Strzok Trolls Trump And Hannity, Hilarity Ensues

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 16:03 Hits: 3

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok trolled the former president over the Mar_A-Lago search warrant.

Strzok was made the villain and scapegoat by the Trump administration and Fox News to deflect from RussiaGate, after his text messages critical of Donald Trump were leaked.

Last night, Fox News host Sean Hannity took time to explain the Strzok troll and said he was not amused.

Hannity read the former FBI agent's tweet and said, "That's supposed to be funny?"

That's called 'owning the traitors."

You know Strzok got under Hannity's skin, because he strung together a ridiculous amount of negative adjectives trying to smear Strzok and Hillary Clinton.

"It's pretty unhinged this tinfoil hat conspiracy, and frankly the rank arrogance of people like Strzok and Hillary Clinton -- " Hannity said.

