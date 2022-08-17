The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mike Pence: 'I Would Consider Testifying' To Jan 6 Committee

Mike Pence: 'I Would Consider Testifying' To Jan 6 Committee

Speaking at political breakfast event New Hampshire (yeah), former Vice President Pence told the audience he would consider testifying to January 6 committee if he was asked.

"If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said.

"But you've heard me mention the Constitution a few times this morning. Under the Constitution, we have three co-equal branches of government. Any invitation that would be directed at me, I would have to reflect on the unique role that was serving then as vice-president," he said.

Pence claimed it would be unprecedented to be summoned to Capitol Hill, but I'd say it's more unusual rather than unprecedented.

And we've never had a more corrupt and immoral former POTUS in many a moon.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/08/mike-pence-i-would-consider-testifing-jan

